“Anyone else ends up dead or enslaved” - Andrew Tate shares ominous reaction after Iran reportedly launches drone attack on Israel

Andrew Tate is convinced that the world as everyone knows it is about to change.

As the news broke on April 13 of a reported drone attack from Iran on Israel, Tate was quick to warn his followers on X that he believed many of them would be in danger. The influencer used the ongoing international warfare to promote his Telegram page while claiming that those who do not follow his instructions could end up "dead or enslaved."

Tate appeared to allude that he felt a possible apocalyptic scenario was on the horizon, saying he "told you all" how to approach the current situation and only "the prepared will survive."

"I told you all to get rich fast... Iran has just attacked Israel. It begins. As usual, the elites will be fine. The prepared will survive. Anyone else ends up dead or enslaved. Will be giving my personal updates for free on Telegram. Retweet this tweet once joined."

Just hours after the former kickboxer sent out his warning tweet and asked fans for engagement, the tweet was already reposted by over a thousand users.

Tate followed up his tweet by saying he "can't imagine" that Israel will not be prepared for the attack, alluding to his belief that the nation will soon fire back.

At press time, reports have stated that the Iranian drones have supposedly been launched but no location in Israel has been physically attacked. No word has been made public on what Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently planning amid the rumored news.

Several international news sites are providing live coverage of the ongoing situation with updates to follow.

Has Andrew Tate competed in MMA?

Andrew Tate has quickly become one of the most infamous figures on social media and has a well-documented kickboxing background. However, his MMA career is less public but the controversial influencer has ventured into the cage before.

Per Tapology, Tate competed just once as a professional MMA fighter, going 1-0 with a win over Shane Kavanagh in 2010. Tate won the fight by first-round knockout.

Though Tate's lone professional win was not noteworthy, the English fighter has a more significant win on his record as an amateur. Three months before his professional debut, Tate picked up a win over eventual UFC fighter Luke Barnatt.