"Anyone would be proud of it" - Anatoly Malykhin says Islam Makhachev's high praises mean a lot to him

Three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin perhaps received the biggest feather in his cap after getting the seal of approval from Islam Makchachev.

Following Sladkiy's unprecedented conquest of his third weight class at ONE 166: Qatar last March, the reigning UFC Lightweight champion called the Russian juggernaut the 'most dangerous guy on the planet.'

Speaking on the Red Corner MMA's YouTube channel, the ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA king recalled getting his fair share of negative comments.

However, none of those mattered after getting some kind words from a fellow fighter whom he holds in high regard.

Anatoly Malykhin shared:

"All of a sudden, Islam messaged me. I told my wife, 'My love, look, Islam Makhachev sent me this message!' She was like, 'Wow!' Their spirits went up right away. I showed it to [my trainer] Johnny and other people."

The triple champ continued:

"Of course, it felt good. He's currently the best in our sport and he recognized me and my achievements. Anyone would be proud of it, and I'm no exception. That's really cool! Even remembering it now feels great."

Anatoly Malykhin certainly wants to live up to Makhachev's praise by defending his heavyweight MMA gold for the first time at ONE 169: Atlanta.

The 36-year-old devastator will make his US debut on November 8 against 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane at State Farm Arena.

Watch the full interview:

Anatoly Malykhin looking forward to strutting his stuff on US soil

Anatoly Malykhin is indeed a must-see TV on and off the Circle. Ever the showman, the affable giant simply loves to please.

The undefeated 'Sladkiy', who boasts a ridiculous 14-0 record with a 100 percent finishing rate, says the best way to entertain fans is by delivering wild finishes. He told ONE Championship:

"American fans love knockouts, right? They want a good show, fighters going all out, leaving it all in the cage. That's what I'm gonna give them - a knockout, a damn good fight!"

ONE 169: Atlanta will air live in US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

