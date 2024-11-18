"Anything can happen" - Danial Williams promises an absolute slugfest in his Muay Thai return against Thongpoon

Thai-Australian star Danial Williams is prepared to make his long-awaited return to ONE Championship's Muay Thai ranks an unforgettable one when he faces Thongpoon PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda MMA, the three-sport athlete previewed his strawweight Muay Thai matchup with Thongpoon inside the hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand:

"We're both risk-takers, I've seen what he's capable of, I know what I'm capable of, so I'm just excited at this point. There's going to be plenty of 50/50 moments. I know it's gonna be a good fight. Obviously, going for the win, but in these 50/50 exchanges, anything can happen. But if we're willing to take risks, it's gonna be excitement for the fans."

Trending

ONE Fight Night 26 will mark Williams' first fight in the 'Art of Eight Limbs' since going toe-to-toe with former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in April 2021.

Since then, 'Mini T' had only competed in kickboxing and MMA bouts. His most recent foray was a unanimous decision win over Banma Duoji under MMA rules at ONE Fight Night 25 this past October.

Why Thongpoon versus Danial Williams will be a must-watch fight

Danial Williams has proven the strength of his chin, alongside his otherworldly punching power, many times over in his ONE tenure.

But just like Williams, Thongpoon is a competent finisher. In four victories since his March 2023 debut, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym star has three first-round finishes.

All things considered, the strawweight strikers are in line to produce a potential Fight of the Night contender at ONE Fight Night 26.

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback