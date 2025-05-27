"Anything is possible" - Fans feel the power as mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defies expectations in her title run

ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has the unwavering respect of ONE Championship fans following her meteoric rise to superstardom despite balancing it with her responsibilities as a mother. After dethroning the then-reigning Stamp Fairtex in her August 2020 promotional debut, Rodrigues sacrificed three years of her career to give full attention to her son Josue, born in September 2021.

She proved that motherhood only made her stronger when she returned in March 2023 and unified the atomweight Muay Thai world championships with a unanimous decision win over interim queen Janet Todd.

ONE posted an Instagram video of Rodrigues training with an obvious baby bump and how it did not stop her from pursuing greatness.

Fans gave the Brazilian mom-champ her props in the comments section, writing:

"Nothing is more dangerous than a mother with her goal in mind and her child behind her!!!"

"This is so powerful and cool!"

"Im inspired!! Anything is possible!!"

"As a fellow fight mumma your best fighting is after kids ❤️🔥"

"They don't know that mother's are even more fierce."

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues set to defend the throne at ONE Fight Night 32

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is gunning to defend the 115-pound Muay Thai crown for a third time in the show-closer of ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

Happening inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Israeli rising star Shir Cohen will attempt to end the Phuket Fight Club affiliate's reign. Their world title bout was initially set for March, but Cohen pulled out due to injury. Marie McManamon stepped in on short notice, and Rodrigues rewarded her courage with a fourth-round TKO.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

