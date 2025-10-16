APFC India and BoxingBay set to create history on UFC App

The Indian combat sports scene has been given a boost with APFC (Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship) India and BoxingBay becoming the first combat sports events from the country to be streamed on the UFC App.APFC India is led by former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, while BoxingBay is co-promoted by Indian-superstar and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati.The UFC App is home to the UFC Fight Pass, which streams Ultimate Fighting Championship events, among others. APFC India and BoxingBay will be part of a lineup featuring over 200 events from 38 combat sports promotions worldwide.The first events to be streamed on the UFC App are APFC India 1 on December 5 and BoxingBay 4 on December 21, with Indian cities Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Vizag serving as the primary hosts.Indian combat stars set to take over the world This partnership provides Indian combat athletes a platform to showcase their talents to millions of fans.Anthony Pettis opened up about the Indian chapter of his promotion and was excited about showcasing the local talent pool:“I am thrilled to bring APFC to India for the very first time. This is a milestone in our journey to expand globally while staying true to our mission of creating opportunities for fighters worldwide. Through UFC Fight Pass, we are proud to showcase India’s incredible talent on an international stage and connect fans everywhere with the future of mixed martial arts.”The former UFC champion was quick to share the news on social media with the following caption:“Global takeover continues. I’m bringing APFC to India December 5th broadcasting live on @ufcfightpass.“Tag India’s best MMA fighter you want to see fight on @apfcindia ⬇️” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRana Daggubati, who has starred in several Indian blockbuster movies, highlighted how this partnership would put Indian boxing on the map and provide greater opportunities:“BoxingBay is redefining how the world experiences Indian combat boxing, making it more accessible, exciting, and globally engaging. Having our boxing matches stream globally on the UFC App is a significant step toward putting Indian boxing on the world map and opening doors for fighters and fans alike. This is just the beginning of a broader movement to grow the sport at every level.”The entrepreneur and actor also shared the big news on his Instagram stories:Rana Daggubati shares the news of the partnership on Instagram (Image credit: Rana Daggubati on instagram @ranadaggubati)Hunter Campbell, the Chief Business Officer of the UFC, further added that India is one of the fastest-growing markets for combat sports, and was optimistic about the sport growing in the country.“India is one of the fastest-growing fan bases for MMA. These Fight Pass events will help build up and coming stars in this market and continue to take this sport to the next level.”