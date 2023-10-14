"Arab world knows how to throw that paper" - Francis Ngannou shares thrilling Skrillex music video for fight against Tyson Fury, fans react

The build-up for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou has been nothing short of a spectacle. From the inventive fight poster to the recently released promo, the highly billed boxing clash will surely catch massive fanfare.

Earlier this week, the former UFC heavyweight champion shared the thrilling Skrillex music video for the fight on X. The soundtrack, which features global icons such as soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo and American rapper Lil Baby, has garnered much attention.

Check out a few fan reactions below.

Impressed by the expensive promotional endeavors undertaken for the fight, @ian_kathurima wrote:

"And mandem the Arab world knows how to throw that paper. 🤌🏾"

@web3justyn wrote:

"This is soo hard got damn."

@sirEKfour opined:

"These are some of the best promos since probably McGregor vs Aldo, can't wait for the fight!"

@Nickshape2 wrote:

"What a promo oh my go[o]dness."

@pureotis lauded 'The Predator,' saying:

"Damn pretty 🔥. Thanks for being a real inspiration champ."

An impressed fight fan @CombatCritique wrote:

"Damn, they made a music video for this fight."

@stuszy opined that all these promotion won't amount to much for Francis Ngannou since:

"All this just to get knocked out in 1 round is wilddddd."

@SlipperWenHard exclaimed:

"Dayummmm next level s**t my brother @francis_ngannou."

@FreddyEpie999 wrote:

"This is real chill shiii🥺❤️❤️🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

In an ecstatic response, @ombinte wrote:

"I’m so excited by this fight !!!! Tyson and Francis made the greatest promotion. Two big m[e]n, one big show but with respect. Good luck guys! Even I would like Francis [to] win because of his history."

Image courtesy @francis_ngannou on X

Frank Warren explains why Tyson Fury is going to have "more pressure" in the fight against Francis Ngannou

Although WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is set to take on Francis Ngannou on October 28, 'The Gypsy King' has already planned ahead and set up an undisputed title clash against Olexander Usyk for either December or January.

However, all these plans will be for naught if the Brit fails to come out unscathed against 'The Predator.' And for this exact reason, boxing promoter Frank Warren believes that Fury will be under tremendous pressure against Ngannou.

During an interview with TNT Sports Boxing, he said:

"With Ngannou, he's got nothing to lose, he's got everything to gain here. This guy is going to come in, and he's going to be throwing those bombs and trying to land them... Tyson's got more pressure on him now that people know this fight [Fury vs. Usyk] is signed."

Catch Frank Warren's comments on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou below (5:50)