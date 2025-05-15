"Are you gonna fight or not!?", "No one cares, fight Tom" - Jon Jones chills with Hasbulla, but fans only want one thing

Jon Jones has recently linked up with internet sensation Hasbulla, but the vast majority of the comments are regarding the perception that Jones is ducking Tom Aspinall. Footage of the UFC heavyweight champion associating with the charismatic influencer was posted by an account known as @adil_shabasgeriev and was shared to the @ChampRDS account on X thereafter.

X users did not spend a great deal of time commenting on this meeting. In fact, many invoked the name of interim champion Tom Aspinall, who has relatively recently become the longest-reigning interim champion in the history of the UFC.

@WinSpirit_Truth said,

"@JonnyBones are you gonna fight or not!?"

@ElonovMMA stated,

"No one cares, fight Tom"

@JoeUfc76633 quipped,

"I would like to see him hang out with Tom Aspinall."

[Images Courtesy: @ChampRDS tweet thread on X]

Check out the footage of Jon Jones hanging out with Hasbulla below:

Jon Jones responds to the ducking accusations

Jon Jones is someone who seems to have his finger on the pulse regarding what is going on in the MMA community through the lens of social media.

The 37-year-old recently took part in an Instagram live and fielded several comments and questions. When a fan popped up in the chat lobbing accusations toward him about ducking a title unification clash with Tom Aspinall, Jones said [via MMA Fighting],

"I've got people in the chat calling me a 'duck'. Meanwhile, I'm living my absolute best life. I don't know if it's considered ducking when you're living good. I don't think it works like that."

The Rochester native took some time recently to offer up his thoughts on a hypothetical heavyweight fight for himself which also seemed to further frustrate the MMA community. Jones recently stated that he feels he would defeat Daniel Cormier even more thoroughly if they fought at heavyweight.

The two arch rivals fought at light heavyweight with Jones earning a win in the first fight and initially knocking out DC in the rematch before it was overturned to a no contest after Jones failed a drug test. For Tom Aspinall, the interim titleholder spoke to High Performance Podcast about waiting around for Jon Jones [via MMA Fighting],

"I'm well bored of [the Jones conversation]. I've had enough. We either need to fight, or I need to move on to something else."

