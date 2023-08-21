"Are you kidding me?" - Teddy Atlas scoffs at 'overrated' Anthony Joshua's claim about carrying the heavyweight division

Anthony Joshua has received a scathing review from Teddy Atlas.

'AJ' returned to the ring earlier this month opposite short-notice replacement Robert Helenius. The former two-time champion was originally slated for a rematch with Dillian Whyte. However, after a failed drug test, 'The Nordic Nightmare' stepped up on a week's notice.

While the Icelandic fighter attempted to put on a show, he eventually ran into a picture-perfect right hand. Helenius went down in the seventh, and Joshua had his first highlight-reel knockout win in years. To cap it off, he's now expected to face Deontay Wilder in December, in a clash in Saudi Arabia.

Given all the recent news around him, Anthony Joshua recently opined that he was carrying the heavyweight division. While a nice win, that's not something that Teddy Atlas would agree with. The legendary trainer discussed 'AJ' on a recent edition of his 'The Fight' podcast.

There, he slammed the comments, as well as Joshua's resume. Atlas stated:

"Do you not see what I've been saying? He's overrated, and it's not personal... Who has he ever beaten to have been given the stature he has over there? Charles Martin? A 288-pound [Andy] Ruiz in the rematch after Ruiz knocked him out when he took the fight on two weeks notice? A cruiserweight beat him twice, I know, Usyk... [His comments] didn't bother you a little bit? Really? Really you guys?"

"For him to say that his back was hurting him from carrying the heavyweight division – are you kidding me?"

Eddie Hearn provides update on Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder will be finalized shortly according to Eddie Hearn.

Over the last few months, the Matchroom executive has been vocal about his disagreements with 'AJ'. Specifically, Hearn has wanted Joshua to sit on the sidelines to avoid losing out on his December fight.

Later this year, the British boxer is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia to face Deontay Wilder. Saudi Skill Challenge are the promoters helping arrange the event, having also slated Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou for October.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Eddie Hearn discussed Anthony Joshua's return. There, the promoter stated his fight should be finalized shortly, and that it's all left to Skill Challenge as of now. Hearn revealed:

“[I think it will be finalized in] two or three weeks. I’ve been to Saudi Arabia twice to negotiate this fight. I’ve had two meetings, three meetings in London. I’m not doing it for banter. My instructions from Anthony Joshua [are] ‘I want to fight Deontay Wilder.’ The only way this fight doesn’t happen is if Saudi doesn’t deliver the fight."