Ari Emanuel makes waves in film industry: CEO of UFC's parent company named second highest-paid Hollywood executive

Ari Emanuel is the CEO of Endeavor, the parent company of the UFC. Endeavor is a holdings company that houses various media agencies and talent management agencies, including IMG.

In a recent publication by CNBC, the earnings of Hollywood's top executives has been revealed to be upto half a billion across the past five years. David Zaslav is foremost among all the names with a whopping $498 million and counting to his name.

Ari Emanuel, a name that is very familiar to mixed martial arts fans, came in second by heading Endeavor. He has made $346 million in the past five years despite there being a disparity in Endeavor's figures for 2019, according to CNBC.

The company represents many of the top names in the industry like Dwayne Johnson, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, and Hugh Jackman. They also have an extensive roster of musicians, comedians and voiceover artists on their books.

Check out the complete list of highest-paid Hollywood executives below:

David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.: $498,915,318 Ari Emanuel, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.: $346,935,367 Reed Hastings, Netflix: $209,780,532 Bob Iger, Walt Disney Co.: $195,092,460 Ted Sarandos, Netflix: $192,171,581 Rupert Murdoch, Fox Corp.: $174,929,867 Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corp.: $171,359,374 Brian Roberts, Comcast Corp.: $170,158,088 Joseph lanniello, Paramount Global: $152,793,125 Patrick Whitesell, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.: $143,584,597

Endeavor also houses WWE alongside the UFC after they took over the wrestling entertainment company in a recent merger.

Dana White hints at Leon Edwards title defense at UFC 295 at the MSG

Welterweight champion Leon Edwards cemented his titleholder status by defending his championship against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 this past March in London.

Edwards is expected to take on No.2-ranked contender Colby Covington in his second title defense, but no official announcement has been made regarding the bout.

Dana White recently spoke in an interview with Adam Catterall from TNT Sports and delved into a potential date for Edwards' return, guaranteeing a fight before the end of the year.

He said:

“Before the end of the year. Yeah, we’ll see him before the end of the year. He could play out to possibly fight at the MSG. Stuff we’re still working out. But I mean, we’re up to like October figured out right now.”

