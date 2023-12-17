Arianny Celeste, Brooklyn Wren, and others react as Brittney Palmer walks the last UFC event of her long career

Brittney Palmer, one of the most famous UFC octagon girls, retired after UFC 296. Palmer announced the decision after she received her sixth Ring Card Girl of the Year award on December 14.

The 36-year-old has worked in the UFC for 16 long years and made her final cage-side walk at a UFC event when she kicked off the UFC 296 main event fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Palmer worked as a ringside girl for WEC and made her UFC debut at UFC 125 in 2011. She has been an integral part of the UFC experience and has gained massive popularity in the MMA community.

She gave tribute to her time with the UFC with a heartwarming Instagram post after UFC 296 concluded.

The MMA community expressed their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

Fellow octagon girl Arianny Celeste commented:

“An amazing chapter closed, on to the next!”

Her now former colleague Brooklyn Wren penned a heartfelt message:

"This job brought me one of my best friends and I couldn't be more grateful, love you for life. Congratulations on 16 iconic years!"

UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik wrote:

“Congratulations!”

Other fans reacted:

“Ima stop watching UFC now.”

“End of an era.”

“We will miss you.”

“Happy retirement GOAT.”

"There will be only ever be one Brittney. Thanks for all the struts.”

“WEC Original.”

“You were/are the best.”

“OG Congrats.”

Apart from being a UFC octagon girl, Palmer is also a talented artist. Her work has been exhibited alongside the likes of Pablo Picasso and Damien Hirst. Over the years, she has raised over $100,000 with charities and auctions with notable organizations.

In her speech at the World MMA Awards, Palmer expressed her gratitude for the unforgettable experience of working for the UFC.

