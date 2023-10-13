Ariel Helwani addresses fan concerns after getting caught in the middle of Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis showdown

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has addressed fans' concerns after he was seen getting caught in the middle of the showdown between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to take their rivalry to the squared circle this weekend on October 14 at the Manchester Arena. Ahead of the fight, things have got very personal between the two and the same was quite evident during the Misfits Boxing pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

Paul tossed what appeared to be a water bottle at Danis and the former Bellator fighter proceeded to hit 'Maverick' with a microphone which caused a cut on his face. Amidst the chaotic altercation, Ariel Helwani who was the host of the press conference, had the fans concerned for his safety.

However, Helwani managed to move away from the altercation as soon as it started to unfold. Addressing the fan concerns on Instagram, the MMA reporter had this to say:

"I’m ok everyone thank you for your concern"

Helwani proceeded to speak about the incident in a series of tweets. Take a look at them below:

"In my defense, I was fixing my ear piece at an importune time. Otherwise I’d say unflappable"

"I was like fu*k this shit I’m outta here"

"This is why I had to get out of there. My nose is too big to be in the line of fire like that. That was fast. All y’all would do the same"

Ariel Helwani reacts to the war between Israel and Palestine

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has been a longstanding issue. While the conflict has historical roots, the recent escalation has been unprecedented. Hamas unleashed thousands of rockets at Israel, while dozens of their fighters breached the border and invaded Israeli communities.

This has led to the loss of many lives, both Palestinian and Israeli. Reacting to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, Ariel Helwani took to Twitter and had this to say:

"My heart is broken seeing what is happening in the Middle East right now. I was in Israel in August for the first time in 15 years and was reminded of how special of a place it is and can be for people of all faiths. Today’s scenes are horrific. Truly. Praying for this to end soon with peace in the region once and for all. I’ll never understand how anyone can support this violence. My heart is with all the innocent victims and the families affected. Am Israel chai."

