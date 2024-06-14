Ariel Helwani drops HUGE update on potential new timeline for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Ariel Helwani recently shared a significant update on the ongoing Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight drama. Before Dana White announced Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka as the new main event for UFC 303, the veteran MMA journalist had already reported that the promotion had a new main and co-main event in place for UFC 303.

While fans were supremely hyped to see McGregor return to action against Chandler after almost three years away, their hopes were dashed after rumors began swirling that the fight wasn't going down at UFC 303.

These speculations were triggered by a pre-fight presser in Dublin getting canceled without reason, followed by the Irishman's consistent partying in the weeks leading up to the fight.

These feelings were compounded after Helwani revealed that the promotion was looking at other options for the UFC 303 headliner and had recently sent "feelers" out. Now with Pereira and Prochazka headlining the pay-per-view event instead, the McGregor vs. Chandler fight could be in limbo.

However, in his update tweeted before the announcement, Helwani said that it could take place in August or September:

"They have a new main event lined up (that doesn’t include McGregor and Chandler). They have a new co-main lined up... The consensus seems to be that they want to announce it all + the new date for McGregor x Chandler. August or September has been discussed, and that would likely mean creating a new PPV dates those months (8/31 and 9/28) have been discussed. That part - which is massive in all this - hasn’t been finalized."

Read the full tweet below:

The Schmo corroborated the claim, stating that the fight could take place at UFC 306 on Sep. 14 at The Sphere.

After White's announcement, Helwani took to X to add further context on the cancellation of the much-anticipated return of the Irishman. He revealed that McGregor suffered an injury "about a day or so before" the scheduled press conference event in Dublin.

He added that the new matchups, including Pereira vs. Prochazka in the main event and Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopez in the co-main event, were orchestrated by Hunter Campbell. Feelers were sent out to Max Holloway as well.

Chael Sonnen on Conor McGregor potentially retiring if UFC 303 fight falls through

Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight saga. The UFC icon opined that if the Irishman didn't compete at UFC 303, it could indicate his intention to retire.

During a recent episode of The Good Guy/Bad Guy show, Sonnen explained to co-host Daniel Cormier why he thought the pre-fight press conference in Dublin getting canceled had deeper implications. He said:

"When this [press conference in Dublin] did get canceled, what does it mean more long term if Conor McGregor does not fight Michael Chandler on June 29th, which I think he’s going to. If he doesn’t, I would go a step further as to tell you that will be the announcement of his retirement.”

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

