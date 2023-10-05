Ariel Helwani issues three-word reaction to Dillon Danis gifting Andrew Schulz a brand new Rolex

Dillon Danis was recently a guest on the FLAGRANT podcast, hosted by Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, and he had a lot to say on a variety of different subjects.

Danis, however, caught the attention of MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, when he gifted host Andrew Schulz a Rolex. Danis took to X/Twitter to share the news, alongside the caption:

"Got @andrewschulz a brand new Rolex as a gift watch below https://youtu.be/RsvDD1oNoxQ?si=2wh_pQBebeHC40dJ"

To which Helwani replied:

"Bit rude tbh"

To add context to the situation, Dillon Danis showed up late to the podcast.

To add context to the situation, Dillon Danis showed up late to the podcast. At the very start of the episode, Danis can be seen apoligizing for being late and handing Schulz a Rolex box.

Schulz opens the box and shows off the Rolex briefly, before poking fun at Danis and branding the Rolex a 'fake.' The hosts further expand on the joke, and Danis, who appears to be in good spirits, plays along.

Check out the clip here (6:45):

Danis also opened up on a number of topics, from his upcoming fight against Logan Paul, to training with former UFC middleweight champion and glory kickboxing champion, Alex 'Poatan' Pereira.

Dillon Danis also revealed that he accepted a 'bad' deal because he was pressured into doing so, as he had previously pulled out of a scheduled fight against KSI, Logan Paul's business partner.

Dillon Danis takes aim at Colby Covington on Twitter/X

Colby Covington recently spoke to Submission Radio, and had a lot to say about Dillon Danis. Covington said:

"He's (Danis) got a good beat writer for sure. He's got a good guy that's behind the screen ghost writing for him, you know. He's definitely been able to manufacture some drama with that fight, make it a bigger fight than it is. D***o Danis is not a fighter, he couldn't thjrow a punch. He literally couldn't punch his way out of a wet paper bag. The guy shouldn't be there, he's just there to get his a** kicked by Logan, I think Logan starches him."

Danis clearly took note of the comments, and posted a selfie of himself alongside Covington with teh caption:

"Remember when you begged me for a picture, little fan boy? B***h, if I come to the UFC, I'd tap you in the first round."

Check out the tweet here:

