Francis Ngannou has been receiving a large amount of backlash from the MMA world after news surfaced claiming he has been difficult to agree to a deal with. Today, those rumors were refuted when Ariel Helwani revealed that the heavyweight contender only wants those fighting against him to be paid well too.

News surrounding 'The Predator's next career move has been heating up in recent times, with reports suggesting a number of potential landing spots for the powerhouse are no longer interested. While his focus remains on boxing, he is still eyeing a return to MMA but has yet to publicly agree to a deal with an employer.

In a rant on The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani opened up about what Francis Ngannou has been demanding from other promotions and shed praise on him for doing something nobody else in the sport is.

"He wants a guarantee from whomever he is fighting for promoter-wise, that his opponent cannot make under a certain amount... He wants a guarantee that his opponent cannot be underpaid in other words. So if Francis Ngannou signs on to fight Ante Delija and they want to pay Ante $30,000, he's not down with that. He wants his opponents to make a certain amount as well... He wants a guarantee that they cannot go under that number. They can go above the number if that person is worth it... Who else is fighting for these things?"

While a narrative began circulating suggesting Ngannou was becoming a pain to work with, things have now been cleared up and the heavy-hitter should be commended for his requests.

Check out what Ariel Helwani had to say about the ongoing situation in the video below.

Ante Delija: Who is the heavyweight Ariel Helwani mentioned alongside Francis Ngannou?

All signs are pointing towards Francis Ngannou signing with the PFL but questions remain on who the former UFC heavyweight champion will compete against in the promotion.

As mentioned by Ariel Helwani, Ante Delija could be a potential first outing when the Cameroonian makes his possible debut in the company, but why is the European the ideal matchup?

The Croatian is riding a four-fight win streak and most recently won the PFL heavyweight 2022 tournament and subsequent $1 million. The well-rounded 32-year-old stands at an enormous 6'5" and could pose problems for Ngannou if the two meet in the cage.

