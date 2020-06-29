Ariel Helwani reveals heartwarming gesture Tony Ferguson made for Make-A-Wish kid

Tony Ferguson has been doing well following his loss at UFC 249.

Ariel Helwani revealed a heartwarming gesture from Tony Ferguson in the pandemic.

UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

Tony Ferguson is coming off his first defeat in nearly 7 years. In that time, he's had a string of 12 straight wins against some of UFC's most elite fighters. However, Justin Gaethje snapped that streak at UFC 249 as he finished Ferguson in the final round to claim the Interim Lightweight Championship and set up a date with Khabib Nurmagoemdov later in the summer.

Eddie Bravo, one of his coaches, revealed that Tony Ferguson has been taking the loss well and is more motivated than ever to return. ESPN's Ariel Helwani recently revealed a heartwarming story about a Make-A-Wish kid who contacted him about the possibility of seeing Tony Ferguson.

While the COVID-19 pandemic naturally prevents a face-to-face meeting, they were hoping to set up a FaceTime chat with Tony Ferguson. The former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion took an extra step:

Well, a few weeks later they finally connected. But they didn’t just chat. Tony put the young man through a virtual workout this week via FaceTime, and it lasted over an hour. Good many Tony. #cso https://t.co/Fb97cWIYXf pic.twitter.com/1ql3vuVpO1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 27, 2020

It's a great gesture by Tony Ferguson and it's always heartwarming to read. We hope to see him return soon, but it wouldn't be surprising if he only fights at the end of the year.

Tony Ferguson's next step

Tony Ferguson took quite a beating against Justin Gaethje and as of now, the only logical opponent is Dustin Poirier, who just came off a brutal five-round war against Dan The Hangman Hooker.

“All The Homies They Know What I Mean” 💪🕶 # Elbows🎶Up # Side2Side # Making A Few Changes & Back 2 The Lab 🐇 # HavingFunAgain 🎶🤓🎶 # Recovery🌱Dayze -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/wdac1eWmOb — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) June 16, 2020

Poirier took a lot of damage as well so it might be a while before he makes his return. Either way, we can see a situation where Dustin Poirier vs Tony Ferguson is the #1 contender's fight to face the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje.

Conor McGregor returning could throw everything out of the window, however. It all depends on whether Justin Gaethje can beat Khabib Nurmagomedov. If the Russian is still the Champion by next year, even one more win from Poirier may not be enough to secure another title shot.