Ariel Helwani reveals why he may turn down offer to have Donald Trump on his show

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has revealed why he may turn down an offer to have Donald Trump on his show.

Helwani is one of the most recognizable faces in the world of MMA reporting. Having been in the industry for nearly two decades now, the host of The MMA Hour has interviewed quite possibly every single notable name in the community.

However, no one compares to the guest he was offered to have recently on his show. During a recent episode of his show, The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani revealed that he may decline the offer to have the former president of the United States, Donald Trump on his show.

While suggesting that he tries to stay away from the political realm, Ariel Helwani said:

"Just yesterday, I was offered to have Donald Trump on the show. Not sure if I'm gonna do it. Just too political, I try to stay away from all the political stuff, you know? I wouldn't have whoever the democratic... I don't even know who it is, I don't really like any of that stuff, I feel like it's very divisive."

Catch Helwani's comments below:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

#TheMMAShow Ariel Helwani says just yesterday he was offered to have Donald Trump on the show.

Ariel Helwani slams Dana White's comments on Francis Ngannou joining the PFL

The 40-year-old MMA journalist recently sounded off on Dana White's comments about Francis Ngannou joining the PFL. The UFC president did not seem to be a big fan of Ngannou's move to PFL and while speaking about the same during the UFC Vegas 73 post-fight press conference, White raised questions about the activity of 'The Predator' while trying to downplay the signing.

The comments do not seem to have sat well with Ariel Helwani who took aim at Dana White during a recent episode of The MMA Hour and said:

"Between February of 2019 and January of 2022, which is three years, he fought five times. Now he hasn't fought in 18 months because he's coming off ACL surgery and was a free agent and had to deal with all that. So to frame that he hasn't fought, he fights once every year... is a bullsh*t way of framing all of this."

Ariel Helwani further responded to Dana White claiming that Francis Ngannou is scared of taking risks and said

"Like, literally, that guy [Francis Ngannou] put his life on the line multiple times, was put in detention centers multiple times, had to jump off rafts, had to swim... had to live homeless. That guy doesn't wanna take risks? What are we talking about now? This has become so ridiculous."

Catch Helwani's comments below:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

Ariel Helwani reacts to Dana White's comments from the UFC Vegas 73 Post Fight Press Conference

