Ariel Helwani is largely considered the greatest journalist in mixed martial arts, but that doesn't stop him from getting into altercations with fans on social media. It's not unusual to see him lash out at those he disagrees with, but fans are almost at a loss for words with him on this occasion.

The Canadian is one of the biggest names linked with MMA and has done great work in building the sport into the titan it is today. Although he has always defended what he believed was right, it seems Helwani has gained a little more confidence over the years and will openly speak his mind each time something upsets him.

After a fan on Twitter made a comment about The MMA Hour and proceeded to post a screenshot of him being blocked by the show host, Ariel Helwani took time to respond and sent Twitter into a meltdown with how he was talking.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani @TheArtOfWar6 Nice photoshop. Still here lil bro. Also you don’t even follow me. Lighten up AOW6. @TheArtOfWar6 Nice photoshop. Still here lil bro. Also you don’t even follow me. Lighten up AOW6.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani @TheArtOfWar6 Sure is. And talk about soft. Guy harasses ppl on TW and then posts fake screen shots like OMG WUT DID I DO. Wack. Youve changed tiny bro @TheArtOfWar6 Sure is. And talk about soft. Guy harasses ppl on TW and then posts fake screen shots like OMG WUT DID I DO. Wack. Youve changed tiny bro

The exchange between Helwani and The Art of War Twitter user, who has almost 60k followers on the social media platform, understandably shocked fans.

The online altercation stemmed from a comment made by The Art of War that stated that The MMA Hour has just one mixed martial arts fighter present in today's lineup. According to a picture posted by the user, Helwani blocked him for the comment, which the journalist later denied as seen above.

Although not a lot else has been said since the amusing exchange, the influencer did take one final dig at the reigning MMA Journalist of the Year.

🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 @TheArtOfWar6 Finally, an MMA show with MMA fighters! ! Finally, an MMA show with MMA fighters! ! https://t.co/VSv0Db8p9N

Ariel Helwani's recent feud with Paddy Pimblett

Almost six months ago ahead of UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett went on a rant about Ariel Helwani and proceeded to call him a "rodent."

This prompted The MMA Hour host to respond whilst live on his show in a video that has over three-quarters of a million views on YouTube. Helwani spent over an hour bashing both 'The Baddy' and Dana White for their comments and did his best to set the record straight.

Paddy Pimblett essentially stated that Helwani uses fighters for views and money, and even claimed that the journalist wanted the Liverpudlian to give up paid work just to come on his show. This was all disputed by the proud father of three who threatened to show the receipts to prove his innocence.

Watch Ariel Helwani respond to Paddy Pimblett below:

