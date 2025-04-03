Ariel Helwani says Michael Bisping badmouths him for favors with Dana White and "big break" of replacing Joe Rogan

It appears the feud between Ariel Helwani and Michael Bisping is heating up. After Helwani issued an unfiltered response to Bisping's diss on social media, the veteran journalist doubled down and recently sounded off on the former UFC star on his show.

For context, Bisping recently joined Carl Froch for a chat on the latter's podcast, and the two men discussed the biggest "knobhead" in combat sports. After 'The Count' named Vitor Belfort as his pick, Froch suggested Helwani as another option. Bisping quickly concurred with the podcast host and accused Helwani of "manufacturing beef with other fighters" on his show.

After a fan asked Helwani for his reaction via an X post, the veteran journalist clarified that he hadn't watched the Froch-Bisping podcast and wrote:

"No, I missed the latest episode of B*llend meets Bootlicker. Will be sure to check it out in due time, though."

In a recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, the journalist once again entertained another question regarding the matter and went nuclear on Bisping in a lengthy rant. He said:

"My takeaway was I felt really sad for Michael Bisping because I can’t imagine what it would be like to have once been a bad boy, to once be a rule breaker, a pioneer, a trailblazer, a guy who marches to the beat of his own drum."

Helwani continued:

"He is striving for someone to say, ‘Thank you for doing that. Thank you for saying that about big bad, ugly Ariel Helwani... And then maybe, maybe, just one day, if something happens to DC [Daniel Cormier], if something happens to Dominick Cruz, and something happens to [Joe] Rogan, then maybe he can get that PPV. All to get there."

What did Michael Bisping say about Ariel Helwani on Carl Froch's podcast?

It appears Michael Bisping has a bone to pick with Ariel Helwani. In a recent episode of Carl Froch's podcast, the former UFC champion went off on the veteran journalist and accused him of "manufacturing beef" to stay in the limelight.

During a discussion about the "biggest knobheads" in MMA, Bisping named Vitor Belfort as his pick and then expanded on Froch's comments about expecting 'The Count' to pick Helwani. The ex-UFC star said:

"He's a total di**head. He's definitely up there as well. See, I don't think about him. I was thinking about fighters. All he does is try and manufacture beef with other fighters, so it makes him look good and it keeps him current. All he does is hate on the UFC, that's like his whole MO."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments below (33:53):

