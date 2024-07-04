Ariel Helwani slams N3on for disrespecting Nate Diaz at Jorge Masvidal fight presser: "Get these idiots out of the fight game"

N3on recently found himself in trouble after making fun of Nate Diaz ahead of his boxing match against former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal. This didn't sit well with Ariel Helwani, who slammed the streamer for his disrespectful remarks.

The infamous Kick streamer was in the audience for the Diaz vs. Masvidal pre-fight press conference, where he mocked the 39-year-old Stockton native by asking if he would retire if he was knocked out on Saturday.

''Second question I have for you today man is what you do get knocked out, are you going to retire?''

Diaz then confronted and slammed the streamer, saying:

''Who said that? so I know who you are. That little bit*h boy, you fu**ing little pu**y fag**t... I am gonna kick you in your fu**ing leg motherfu**er... It's little kids like this bit*h talking in his motherfu**ing, is like changing the times. He'll get his a*s whooped. I got little girls over here that'll f**k you up.''

Check out the post below:

Following the incident at the press conference, Helwani shared his thoughts. He criticized the boxing promotion for allowing the influencer to ask an inappropriate question during the presser.

''This sh*t is so weak. Maybe I’m out of touch but this trend of planting these losers - and make no mistake they are plants - at pressers to disrespect fighters who are about to put their lives on the line is lame and embarrassing. Get these idiots out of the fight game in all facets and shame on those who think these stunts are a good idea. Pathetic.''

In another post, the MMA journalist wrote:

''And make no mistake, I’m all for new media. Come one and all. Cover the sport in your own. Have fun. Do your thing. But asking dumb, disrespectful questions like this to fighters just to create a stupid viral moment that will do nothing to sell a fight is tired and dumb.''

N3on was chased down by Nate Diaz's team following disrespectful remarks

N3on recently attended the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal pre-fight press conference. At it, he asked Diaz about his retirement plans, which didn't sit well with the 39-year-old, who fired back at the popular Kick streamer.

This was by no means the final encounter. A few people from Diaz's team began pursuing N3on after the press conference ended. The well-known streamer was seen on camera trying to flee from them as they chased him out of the premises.

Check out the post below:

