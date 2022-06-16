"I would build him up like a monster" - Ariel Helwani has suggestions for Vince McMahon on how WWE should promote Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson 

Ariel Helwani certainly has a few ideas on how Vince McMahon and the WWE should promote Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson.

Putting himself in the WWE chairman's shoes, Helwani came up with suggestions on how Steveson should be portrayed. The combat sports reporter, during an episode of The MMA Hour, said:

"I do think he should probably get a mouthpiece. I think it would help him a lot and I would build him up like a monster. Play up the fact that he's an American hero, and he doesn't have to be a negative, heel monster. But I think having someone speak on his behalf and build him up goes a long way."

However, Helwani believes Steveson is too inexperienced to handle himself on the big stage. With that being the case, he suggested that it's best for the Olympian to get his reps in as a member of WWE's developmental promotion, NXT.

Helwani also believes that Steveson would benefit from having a manager to do the talking for him. He submitted the names of Paul Heyman and MVP as potential mouthpieces for the superstar athlete.

Gable Steveson tells Ariel Helwani about his future plans

Fresh off his gold medal win in the Tokyo Olympics, Gable Steveson had offers from several combat sports promotions, including the UFC and the WWE.

Ultimately, the 22-year-old athlete chose professional wrestling over MMA, believing he will have a more lucrative career in the WWE. Nonetheless, Steveson claimed that he is in no way shutting the door on a future UFC stint. Appearing as a guest on The MMA Hour, Steveson said:

"For now I’m gonna focus on WWE, go to WrestleMania, do all those things. But like I said, for now. I know that competitive itch is gonna come back, and who knows, it might be at the 2024 Olympic Trials when I show up again."

Steveson added that he plans on following the blueprint of Brock Lesnar's career, who started out as a WWE superstar before crossing over to the octagon to become a UFC heavyweight champion. He added:

"There’s a chance for a lot of things. There’s a chance I do step into the MMA ring. I like to challenge myself in all aspects and the Brock [Lesnar] route is what I plan to take right now."

