Arjan Bhullar breaks silence following world title loss to Anatoly Malykhin

Arjan Bhullar took a bit of time off to reflect on his disappointing loss to Anatoly Malykhin this past June.

The Indian star had the hype of his entire country behind him when he made his competitive return at ONE Friday Fights 22 in Bangkok. Bhullar, however, fell short in his duty and lost to Malykhin via third-round knockout for the ONE undisputed heavyweight world title.

Almost two weeks after his loss, Bhullar took to Instagram to effectively break the silence surrounding his defeat.

‘Singh’ channeled his Punjabi roots and committed himself to achieving Chardi kala or keeping a positive mental state no matter the obstacles in front of him.

“A week to unplug and spend time with loved ones. A week to think and feel. A week to plan the next move. Nothing will ever keep me down. Always live in #chardikala 🙏🏾.”

Bhullar captured the ONE heavyweight world title in May 2021 when he bludgeoned Brandon Vera for a second-round TKO. Despite his historic win, Bhullar had to sit out for almost two years due to injuries and other outside factors.

While he was away, Malykhin stormed through the heavyweight ranks and captured interim gold in February 2022. The Russian juggernaut also added that ONE light heavyweight world title when he knocked out Reinier de Ridder in the first round of their match at ONE on Prime Video 5.

The unification bout between Bhullar and Malykhin was built on pent-up animosity, and many expected the two sluggers to feature in an absolute brawl.

Malykhin, however, practically manhandled Bhullar and left the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with the ONE undisputed heavyweight world title over his shoulder.

