“She’s tough as nails” - Arjan Bhullar picks winner of Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee III

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar is as tough as they come, a trait he shares with fellow world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

‘The Panda’ is set to defend her ONE women’s strawweight throne against familiar foe Angela Lee at ONE on Prime Video 2 this Friday, September 30, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

‘Singh’, of course, can’t wait to see how this epic rivalry unfolds between two of the best female fighters in mixed martial arts today.

While skill level greatly determines the outcome of fights, MMA is on a whole different level in terms of unpredictability. For Bhullar, Xiong has one undeniable variable that could give her the advantage against the Singaporean-American superstar.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Indian wrestling savant explained that 'The Panda' possesses an incredible heart, which could ultimately be her trump card:

“Xiong’s best asset, in my opinion, is that she’s tough as nails. [She has] a great will to win and will to push through. It’s not going to be easy to break that for Angela Lee, but I think she has the tools to technically beat it.”

Arjan Bhullar, however, reiterated that if there’s anyone who can break Xiong’s grit, it’s certainly ‘Unstoppable’. After all, she has already done it before.

Both fighters have taken each other into deep waters through their first two encounters. Even the manner of how those fights ended was eerily similar, as they beat each other silly for four rounds before going for the kill in the fifth.

Xiong showed that heart when she survived an incredibly tight armbar and reverse triangle attempt from Lee at ONE: New Era in 2019. She weathered the storm and came away with a TKO win.

Lee, meanwhile, absorbed Xiong’s best shots in their rematch at ONE: Century Part I and willed her way to victory right before time expired. She became the first fighter to beat Xiong inside the circle by forcing her to tap with a rear-naked choke.

Aung Lang N Sang also picks Xiong Jing Nan to beat Angela Lee

Like Bhullar, former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang believes that the women’s strawweight gold strap will stay in China.

In a separate interview with ONE, ‘The Burmese Python’ argued that Xiong already knows what to expect from Lee, and she’ll be ready to thwart those takedown attempts from the United MMA and Evolve MMA star:

“I think Xiong Jing Nan’s going to be able to defend her submissions, defend the takedown, and she already knows how to beat Angela Lee, so I’m leaning toward Xiong Jing Nan in this match.”

Furthermore, the pride of Myanmar cited that Xiong is still an unsolvable puzzle at the women’s 125-pound ranks:

"If it was an atomweight matchup, I would think otherwise. But for strawweight, I think Xiong Jing Nan’s stronger.”

