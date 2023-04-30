Arjan Bhullar would not be surprised if Adriano Moraes ‘takes out’ Demetrious Johnson again

Arjan Bhullar believes Demetrious Johnson will emerge victorious in his highly anticipated trilogy bout with former ONE world champion Adriano Moraes.

ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video will feature some of the biggest names in all of combat sports, none bigger than ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson who’s slated to defend his title for the very first time against the same man he took it from, Adriano Moraes.

In an interview with ONE Championship, reigning heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar shared his prediction for Friday night’s headliner:

“I think maybe DJ takes this. He made some good adjustments in the last fight and looked very much like the old DJ... I’m going to stick with him. But Moraes is very dangerous and big. He’s done it once, he could do it again. And I wouldn’t be surprised if the young lion takes him out as well.”

Over the course of nearly two decades, Demetrious Johnson has established himself as one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport. Looking virtually unbeatable at times, ‘Mighty Mouse’ could solidify his status as the greatest flyweight in MMA history with another decisive win over the former eight-time ONE world champion.

On the flip side, Adriano Moraes has the opportunity to do what no man has done in the history of mixed martial arts: defeat Demetrious Johnson twice.

‘Mikinho’ already holds the distinction of being the first man to knock out ‘Mighty Mouse’ inside the circle, doing so in their first meeting at ONE on TNT 1 in 2021. Securing a second victory over the flyweight great would undoubtedly solidify Moraes’ status as one of the greatest in the division’s long and storied history. Not to mention earning him 26 pounds of ONE gold for an unprecedented fourth time.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

