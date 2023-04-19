Arjan Bhullar not worried about Anatoly Malykhin’s power

Reigning ONE heavyweight world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar is beaming with confidence despite being faced with impending challenges that will make lesser men wilt under pressure.

The 36-year-old Canadian-Indian is already booked to face ONE interim heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin in a highly anticipated heavyweight unification bout. But he also has former UFC heavyweight king ‘The Predator’ Francis Ngannou waiting in the wings as a potential ONE Championship signing.

Both Ngannou and Malykhin have world-ending power in their fists. However, Bhullar believes they are similar fighters.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Bhullar explained that while Ngannou and Malykhin are very dangerous because of their knockout potential, they can only do damage if their punches connect, which is easier said than done.

‘Singh’ said:

“They’re nuclear bombs, I get that, but if you have a nuclear bomb and you can’t land it, what are you gonna do? Same thing with Anatoly. If your delivery system isn’t there to land a bomb, you can sit at home with your bomb.”

Bhullar has an 11-1 professional record, with four knockouts to his name. He has never been stopped in his career. Meanwhile, Malykhin is a perfect 12-0 with eight knockouts on his resume. When the two meet in a couple of months’ time, something’s gotta give.

Either Bhullar proves himself correct and makes it look easy against one of the most terrifying MMA heavyweights in recent memory, or Malykhin continues to pave a path of destruction.

Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin unify the ONE heavyweight world title at ONE Fight Night 12 this July.

