Arman Tsarukyan gives honest reaction to Dana White potentially implying his injury wasn't serious enough to pull out of UFC 311: "I couldn't walk"

Arman Tsarukyan recently addressed Dana White's reaction to his eleventh-hour withdrawal from his fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 last weekend. Tsarukyan doubled down on how bad his injury was and claimed he couldn't even walk.

After the UFC 311 event, White addressed the press and confirmed that Tsarukyan wasn't going to fight for the title in his next fight. He said:

"He’s going back to the drawing board. You miss opportunities sometimes, and he did. We’ll see how this plays out for him next year... He’s not getting the title shot, that means he’s going to have to fight his way back to the title." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

While Tsarukyan agreed with White and proposed fighting Charles Oliveira in a five-round clash to prove himself worthy again, he recently addressed the notion that his injuries weren't serious enough for him to withdraw.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Tsarukyan revisited White's post-fight comments and revealed that he couldn't even walk. He said:

"Maybe a doctor told him I could fight, I don't know... I wanted to be in this fight more than anyone. Even if I lost but looked good... I could have made good money, but I couldn't walk."

Arman Tsarukyan details back injury that forced UFC 311 withdrawal

Arman Tsarukyan recently opened up about the injury that forced him to pull out of the UFC 311 main event and broke down what went down. He revealed that his back got worse during the weight cut process and painkillers were of no help.

In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Tsarukyan explained his physical troubles and stated:

"Wednesday after training, I went to sleep, and I started to feel my lower back, and I couldn't sleep all night and thought something happened. [I] took some painkiller, but it didn't help. The next day, I thought it's going to be good, and after [the] press conference, I'm going to start my weight cut. And when I started my weight cut, I was doing [the] bike, and like, that moment, my back was stuck, and I couldn't move."

