Arman Tsarukyan next fight: Which top-ranked lightweight is the Armenian UFC contender fighting in December? All you need to know

Arman Tsarukyan readies to compete next on December 2 and will take on a notable ranked UFC lightweight.

Tsarukyan clashes with number four-ranked UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush in the coming weeks.

This headlining contest at 155 pounds transpires at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Arman Tsarukyan is the number eight ranked lightweight as of this writing, and this fight represents the shark tank nature of the notoriously deep weight category.

Tsarukyan has an overall mixed martial arts record of 20-3, while Dariush boasts an MMA resume with twenty-two wins, five losses, and one draw.

Beneil Dariush is looking to rebound from a setback in June and best Tsarukyan in the process. The Kings MMA product last fought Charles Oliveira and lost to the former UFC lightweight champion via strikes in the opening round of their UFC 289 co-main event.

Prior to that Oliveira loss, Dariush was riding an eight-fight winning streak with a title shot seemingly imminent. Dariush collected wins during that stretch over Drew Dober, Diego Ferreira, former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, and former KSW 155-pound champion Mateusz Gamrot, to name a few.

Beneil Dariush has been plying his trade in the octagon for just shy of one decade. He made his UFC debut in January 2014 with a sub-two minute first round rear naked choke win over Charlie Brenneman.

Check out some of Beneil Dariush's best wins below:

Arman Tsarukyan's path toward Beneil Dariush Fight

Arman Tsarukyan is riding into the clash against Beneil Dariush on the heels of consecutive wins following a defeat to the aforementioned Mateusz Gamrot via unanimous decision in June of last year.

Tsarukyan bested Damir Ismagulov via unanimous decision last December and then collected a third-round ground and pound finish of Joaquim Silva in June.

He has been with the UFC since April 20, 2019, when he clashed with the current kingpin of the UFC's lightweight division. Present-day lightweight UFC champion Islam Makhachev defeated Tsarukyan by way of UD in what was a compelling, competitive fight that belied the unanimous scorecards a bit.

After that setback in his promotional debut, Arman Tsarukyan amassed a five-fight winning streak. Through that stretch, he put together wins over current PFL standout Olivier Aubin Mercier, Davi Ramos, Matt Frevola, Christos Giagos, and Joel Alvarez. He recorded three unanimous decisions and then a pair of first-round striking-based stoppages, respectively.

