Artem Lobov predicts how Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264 will go

Artem Lobov has predicted how the trilogy matchup between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 will go. Lobov asserted that the Irishman will secure a first-round stoppage victory over Poirier at UFC 264.

Former UFC fighter Artem Lobov has been a longtime sparring partner and close friend of MMA legend Conor McGregor. 'The Russian Hammer' has been involved in several grueling sparring sessions with the Irishman over the years. Needless to say, Lobov has a great idea of McGregor's capabilities and current form in the realm of combat.

Speaking to BJPenn.com, Artem Lobov opined that Conor McGregor "just didn't give Dustin the respect he deserved." Lobov indicated that while 'The Notorious' was indeed focused on the Poirier rematch, he focused more on boxing Manny Pacquiao.

Artem Lobov added that Conor McGregor viewed his professional boxing match against Pacquiao as the bigger challenge and treated the Poirier rematch simply as a warmup fight. Lobov noted that Poirier had done his homework, improved considerably, and ended up upsetting McGregor in the rematch.

“To be honest with you, if you look at the second fight, it was developing how the first fight went. That is what I expected…The only thing that made a difference were the leg kicks. It wasn’t like he wasn’t training to defend leg kicks, but those kicks are very unique. When you spar in training and you wear shin pads you don’t feel those kicks and you lift your leg to check. However, in the fight, that doesn’t work anymore. Conor is now aware of that and I see the fight going how it already was going and the way the first fight went and I see Conor stopping Dustin early in this fight, I see Conor stopping Dustin in the first round,” said Lobov.

Additionally, Artem Lobov explained that Poirier wouldn't have around two days to rehydrate after the UFC 264 weigh-ins in Las Vegas, as he did after the UFC 257 weigh-ins in Abu Dhabi. Lobov believes that this, in turn, will impact the trilogy matchup.

Furthermore, Lobov revealed that Conor McGregor wants to recapture the UFC belt again, likely alluding to the UFC lightweight title. Lobov continued that having a UFC title in his possession would make a fight between McGregor and Pacquiao even bigger.

Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor aim to return to winning ways in 2021

Artem Lobov’s most recent MMA fight was a unanimous decision loss against Michael Johnson at UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs. Smith (October 2018). The Russian subsequently parted ways with the UFC and later competed in bare-knuckle boxing under the BKFC banner.

Lobov’s most recent professional combat sports contest was a fifth-round TKO loss against Jason Knight at Bare Knuckle FC 9 (November 2019). The Russian Hammer has lately expressed his willingness to compete in MMA, boxing, and bare-knuckle boxing – depending on which combat sports contests net him the most lucrative paychecks.

He had signed a one-fight deal with Arena Fight Championship and was set to compete for the organization in December 2020. However, the event was canceled due to multiple COVID-19 cases and other logistical issues related to the pandemic. Lobov is now scheduled to compete in a bare-knuckle boxing match against Denys Berinchyk under the Mahatch FC promotional banner.

While Artem Lobov looks to return to the win column in 2021, Conor McGregor, too, attempts to get back to winning ways. 'The Notorious' is coming off a second-round TKO loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 (January 2021).

The UFC 257 fight was believed to be a stepping stone for Conor McGregor ahead of his much-discussed professional boxing match against legendary pugilist Manny Pacquiao. Nevertheless, Poirier knocked out the Irishman, which resulted in the McGregor-Pacquiao matchup falling apart.

Conor McGregor had previously defeated Dustin Poirier via first-round TKO at UFC 178 (September 2014). McGregor and Poirier are currently 1-1 in their series of fights. They're now set to compete in their trilogy matchup – a lightweight bout that'll headline UFC 264 on July 10th, 2021.

The winner of the UFC 264 matchup between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is expected to receive the next shot at the UFC lightweight title presently held by Charles Oliveira.

