Artur Beterbiev accuses Dmitry Bivol of avoiding their trilogy fight: "How old do I have to be?" 

Artur Beterbiev recently questioned Dmitry Bivol after their highly anticipated trilogy matchup was reportedly getting delayed. Beterbiev expressed his displeasure as the exact timeline of their third fight remains uncertain.

The Bivol vs. Beterbiev trilogy bout was expected on the Riyadh Season card in November. However, the two wanted their fight to take place in Russia instead of Saudi Arabia with different organizers, securing the approval of Turki Alalshikh. As of now, the precise date of their clash is still unknown.

Beterbiev, who is nearing the end of his professional career, called out Bivol in his recent Instagram post. The former champion accused Bivol of allegedly avoiding him. News outlet Source of Boxing shared Beterbiev's remarks on X, which read:

''As you know, the first fight for the absolute champion title took place in October last year. After five years of attempts to unify the belts, it was still successful. The day after the first fight, we agreed on a rematch, which was to take place within four months, despite the fact that I was [coming off an] operation and my coach and doctor were categorically against such an early rematch.''

The 40-year-old continued:

''After the second fight, I immediately showed interest in an early third fight, and at first there were rumors about the fight in August. But my opponent said in an interview that he wanted to hold it in late autumn, then at the end of the year, and now it is completely unknown when. [Dmitry], how old do I have to be so that we can fight for the third time?”

In their first encounter last year, Beterbiev defeated Bivol via majority decision. However, the 34-year-old bounced back and successfully captured the undisputed light heavyweight throne via a majority decision win.

Dmitry Bivol faces pressure from IBF after his trilogy fight with Artur Beterbiev is reportedly in jeopardy

Dmitry Bivol decided to vacate his WBC title earlier this year to take on Artur Beterbiev in a trilogy bout. As a result, interim champion David Benavidez was upgraded as the new champion of the organization by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

According to The Ring, the IBF has also asked Bivol to face the mandatory challenger Michael Eifert next. If the former undisputed champion does not cooperate, he might lose his IBF belt as well.

As for Beterbiev, he recently voiced his disappointment over the delay in the trilogy bout with Bivol in the aforementioned social media post.

