Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith fight: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

Callum Smith is set to challenge light-heavyweight titleholder Artur Beterbiev this weekend. The highly anticipated boxing showdown is coming to fruition after months of uncertainty and delays, and here is everything you need to know about the event.

Smith has amassed a two-fight winning streak since losing the super-middleweight title to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in December 2020. In his most recent outing, the 33-year-old defeated Mathieu Mauderlique via fourth-round knockout.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Beterbiev is coming off a spectacular TKO win of his own over Anthony Yarde in January 2023. Smith and Beterbiev were expected to face each other on Aug. 19, 2023. However, the champion had to undergo jaw surgery due to a bone infection and the fight was postponed to January 2024.

Although both men have a proven track record of competing at the highest level, oddsmakers favor Beterbiev to retain the title as he is a sizeable -400 favorite. Meanwhile, Smith is a +300 underdog heading into the fight.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith: Date, time and venue

Beterbiev vs. Smith will headline the boxing event that takes place on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. The champion will have a home-country advantage as the event will go down at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada.

The main card will kick off at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the action live from 1:00 AM GMT. The time for main event walkouts is estimated for 11 PM ET/2 PM PT in the United States and 4 AM GMT in the UK.

Fans in the USA can watch the event live on ESPN+. British boxing enthusiasts, meanwhile, can watch the event on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event.

Beterbiev vs. Smith: Full card

The fight card will feature a total of eight sanctioned boxing matches. In the co-main event, WBO bantamweight champion Jason Moloney will attempt the first defense of his title against Saul Sanchez.

Here is the full fight card, with the bout order subject to change:

Artur Beterbiev (champion) vs. Callum Smith - Light-heavyweight championship

Jason Moloney (champion) vs. Saul Sanchez - Bantamweight championship

Christian Mbilli vs. Rohan Murdock - Super-middleweight

Imam Khataev vs. Rodolpho Gomez Jr. - Light-heavyweight

Christopher Guerrero vs. Sergio Garcia Herrera - Welterweight

Mehmet Unal vs. Dragon Lepei - Light-heavyweight

Leila Beaudoin vs. Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza - Women’s super-featherweight

Moreno Fendero vs. Victor Hugo Flores - Super-middleweight