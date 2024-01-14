Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith: Live round-by-round updates

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith will go down at Quebec City, Canada, later tonight with the unified light-heavyweight titles on the line.

Smith (29-1) is a former WBA super middleweight title holder. Since his lone career loss to Canelo Alvarez in 2020, the Englishman has found new pastures in the 175-pound division, where he has once again reinvigorated his career with knockout wins against Gilbert Castillo Rivera and Mathieu Bauderlique.

Meanwhile the other half of the fight, Beterbiev is yet to taste defeat in his pugilistic career. Adding to his formidable aura is the fact that the unified light-heavyweight champion has claimed all his 19 wins via knockouts.

In his most recent bout, the Russian-born Canadian secured an eight-round TKO against the No.5 ranked WBC contender Anthony Yarde.

Per CBS Boxing, Beterbiev is a -400 favorite over Smith (+300 underdog) for the matchup.

The electrifying ligt heavyweight title clash is set to start soon. Stick with Sportskeeda MMA for live results and play-by-play updates.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith

Round 1:

Arthur Beterbiev starts the fight aggressively, mauling his opponent with tremendous output pushing him to the ropes. Smith is trying to fight behind jabs, but he is constantly being pushed towards the rope by the Russian-born Canadian.

There is not much to separate the two in the opening round. However, the champion seems to have landed more and might have just stolen the round.

Round 2:

Beterbiev lands a looping right hand on Smith's head. The Canadian is taking his time, trying to time his punches on the counter. The champion lands a crushing body shot.

Smith lands a double left hook on his opponent, perhaps one of his better combos of the fight. Round also seems to be in favor of the champion.

Round 3:

The champion has out-landed the challenger 17 to 6 in terms of power punches. Good bodywork from Smith, Beterbiev answers with a powerful body shot of his own.

While Smith is the taller fighter, he is seemingly losing the jab battle. An uppercut lips in for the champion, prompting a reaction from the challenger.

Round 4:

As the fourth round unfolds, Smith comes, turning up the tempo, but the champion closes the distance and unloads a barrage of shots on his opponent. The former middleweight champion's face has visibly swelled up from the continuous punishment.

Double left hooks land for Smith, perhaps the best moment of the round for the challenger. This round is all Beterbiev.

Round 5:

An unofficial scorecard scores all rounds so far in favor of the champion. As the fifth round unfolds, Smith has increased his output, but few of his shots are landing clean on his opponent, while Beterbiev is connecting flush with well-timed counters.

The champion is effortlessly closing the distance at will and constantly putting his opponent against the ropes before throwing flawless combos.

Round 6:

With the sixth round underway, the champion comes out with ruthless intent. He senses that his opponent is ready to be broken down and dials up his intensity.

The champion once again pushes his opponent to the ropes and unloads accurate combos. Smith desperately tries to keep the champion at range.

Round 7:

At the halfway point of the fight, the champion seems to be in complete control. Smith has yet to have a single round with double-digit power punches. Beterbiev catches Smith with a right hook and then follows up with a flurry, putting his opponent down on the canvas for the first time in his career.

While Smith recovered and returned to the fight, the champion, sensing a knockout, pounced on his opponent, chasing him towards the ropes before unloading a barrage, putting Smith down on the canvas again.

Although Smith got up before the 10 count, his corner stops the fight, sensing their fighter was in bad shape to continue.

Official Result: Atrthur Beterbiev def. Callum Smith TKO (Round 7).

Watch Arthur Beterbiev knockout Callum Smith below:

