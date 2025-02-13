Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2, dubbed as the Last Crescendo, is just around the corner, and the fight card will feature seven bouts across six weight classes, with boxing titles on the line in every contest.

In the main event, Artur Beterbiev will defend his WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA, IBO and the Ring light heavyweight titles against Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. The two first faced off in a light heavyweight title unification bout in October 2024, where Beterbiev emerged victorious by majority decision.

In the co-main event, Daniel Dubois will attempt his second IBF heavyweight title defense against Joseph Parker. In his last outing, Dubois secured a stunning fifth-round knockout of former two-time champion Anthony Joshua to achieve his first title defense.

Additionally, WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson and WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames will defend their titles against Floyd Schofield and Hamzah Sheeraz, respectively. Meanwhile, Vergil Ortiz and Israil Madrimov will contest for Ortiz's WBC World Interim Super Welterweight title.

China's Zhilei Zhang, who defeated Deontay Wilder by fifth-round knockout in June 2024, will also compete on the card, taking on Agit Kabayel for the vacant WBC interim heavyweight title.

In the first fight of the night, WBO International light heavyweight champion Joshua Buatsi will put his title on the line against former super middleweight champion Callum Smith in an exciting clash of styles.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2: Date, venue and start time

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol will take place on Feb. 22 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card will start at 11 am ET / 8 am PT. Main event fighters are expected to walk out at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT. Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the live action from 4 pm UK time. The main event will start at 10:30 pm in the UK.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2: Streaming and where to watch

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 will be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view. Fans can purchase the PPV at $25.99 in the United States and £19.99 in the United Kingdom.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2: Full fight card

These are the fights fans can expect to watch at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol event (Subject to change):

Light heavyweight - Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol (For the undisputed light heavyweight title)

Heavyweight - Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker (For the IBF heavyweight title)

Lightweight - Shakur Stevenson vs. Flloyd Schoefield (For the WBC lightweight title)

Middleweight - Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz (For the WBC middleweight title)

Super welterweight - Vergil Ortiz vs. Israil Madrimov (For the WBC interim super welterweight title)

Heavyweight - Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel (For the vacant WBC interim heavyweight title)

Light heavyweight - Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith (For the WBO International light heavyweight title)

