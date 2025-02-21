Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2: Full video highlights

Artur Beterbiev is set to defend his light heavyweight titles as he faces Dmitry Bivol in the headlining bout of the boxing event dubbed 'The Last Crescendo.' The event is scheduled to take place on Feb. 22 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card will begin at 11 am ET / 8 am PT, and the main card fighters are expected to walk out at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

In their first encounter, which took place in October 2024, Beterbiev defeated Bivol in a title unification bout, becoming the first undisputed light heavyweight champion in the four-belt era. When Bivol steps into the ring on Saturday, he will aim to avenge his first professional boxing defeat and replace Beterbiev as the light heavyweight champion.

