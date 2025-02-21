  • home icon
Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2: Full video highlights

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Feb 21, 2025 16:22 GMT
Artur Beterbiev (left) will defend the light heavyweight titles against Dmitry Bivol (right) on Feb. 22. [Image courtesy: @arturbeterbiev on Instagram]
Artur Beterbiev is set to defend his light heavyweight titles as he faces Dmitry Bivol in the headlining bout of the boxing event dubbed 'The Last Crescendo.' The event is scheduled to take place on Feb. 22 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card will begin at 11 am ET / 8 am PT, and the main card fighters are expected to walk out at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

In their first encounter, which took place in October 2024, Beterbiev defeated Bivol in a title unification bout, becoming the first undisputed light heavyweight champion in the four-belt era. When Bivol steps into the ring on Saturday, he will aim to avenge his first professional boxing defeat and replace Beterbiev as the light heavyweight champion.

Visit again for Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 full video highlights.

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
