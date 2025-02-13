In a highly anticipated rematch that promises fireworks in the light-heavyweight division, Artur Beterbiev will clash with Dmitry Bivol for an undisputed title bout this Saturday, Feb 22, at Riyadh Season’s The Last Crescendo.

The event marks the second meeting between these two titans in five months. In their previous encounter last October, Beterbiev secured a majority decision victory to claim the unified belts, yet many believe Bivol still has the capacity to reverse that result.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2: Main card

The main event centers on the fight for the undisputed light-heavyweight championship, with Beterbiev defending his WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring belts against a determined Bivol. Complementing this marquee matchup is a robust fight card featuring several title bouts.

Check out the current lineup of matchups below:

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol ; Undisputed light heavyweight title fight, for Beterbiev's WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts

; Undisputed light heavyweight title fight, for Beterbiev's WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker ; For Dubois' IBF heavyweight title

; For Dubois' IBF heavyweight title Shakur Stevenson vs Flloyd Schofield ; For Stevenson's WBC lightweight title

; For Stevenson's WBC lightweight title Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz ; For Adames' WBC middleweight title

; For Adames' WBC middleweight title Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov ; For Ortiz Jr's WBC world interim super welterweight title

; For Ortiz Jr's WBC world interim super welterweight title Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel ; For the vacant WBC interim heavyweight title

; For the vacant WBC interim heavyweight title Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith; For Buatsi's WBO light heavyweight interim title

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 main card start time

The complete fight card is set to begin at 4 pm GMT in the United Kingdom, which corresponds to 11 am ET, 8 am PT, and 7 pm KSA.

What time does Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 start?

The anticipated ringwalks for the main event are scheduled to commence at approximately 10:30 pm GMT, 5:30 pm ET, 3:30 pm PT, and 1:30 am KSA. Bivol is eager to avenge his previous loss, while Beterbiev looks to reinforce his dominance in the division.

