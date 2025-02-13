Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The highly anticipated Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 12-round showdown will see Beterbiev defending his undisputed light heavyweight title (IBF, IBO, WBC, and WBF) against Bivol.

The initial battle between these two boxing giants took place in October 2024, with Beterbiev emerging victorious over Bivol via a hard-fought majority decision to claim the undisputed title in the 175-pound division. However, many believed that the 34-year-old Kyrgyzstani had done enough to secure the win himself.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol walkout songs: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

Walkouts are the heartbeat of a high-profile fight, transforming the arena into a pulsating spectacle of excitement. These entrances not only ignite the boxers’ resolve but also pump adrenaline into the crowd and build anticipation.

While the walkout songs for the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch remain under wraps, let's take a nostalgic journey and revisit the iconic tracks these boxers have selected for their previous bouts.

Boasting an undefeated professional record of 21-0, with 20 of those victories coming by knockout, including notable wins over the likes of Bivol, Callum Smith, Oleksandr Gvozdyk, and many others, Beterbiev will be fiercely driven to defend his undisputed status.

When it comes to choosing his walkout song, Beterbiev has made 'Вперед Ахмат' ('Forward Akhmat') by Chechen artist Rizavdi Ismailov his trademark anthem, with its stirring notes setting the tone for each of his professional fights.

Meanwhile, Bivol, with a near-perfect 23-1 professional record and 12 knockouts to his name, is poised to avenge his sole career defeat and make a powerful comeback.

Unlike his opponent, Bivol prefers to change up his walkout song for each fight, often leaning toward the high-energy pulse of rock music. However, in his most recent bouts, the former IBO light heavyweight champion has consistently chosen 'Группа крови' ('Blood Type'), the legendary anthem from the iconic Russian rock band KINO, as the soundtrack to his ring entrances.

For his May 2022 showdown against multi-division champion Canelo Alvarez, Bivol made an electrifying entrance to the iconic riff of 'Thunderstruck' by the Australian rock band AC/DC.

