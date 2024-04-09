"As lethal as tissue roll", "Might as well go to MMA" - Fans divided as Anthony Joshua is spotted kicking pads in gym training

Anthony Joshua has sent social media into a frenzy after a video of him practicing kicks at the gym went viral. This comes just days after his impressive knockout victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a boxing match that took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Joshua dominated the fight, securing a spectacular knockout in the second round with a right hand that landed clear on Ngannou's chin. The MMA fighter was left unconscious on the canvas, requiring medical attention from ringside officials.

The knockout win over Ngannou showcased Joshua's impressive punching prowess. However, the recent video featuring his kicking has left fans with mixed reactions.

Some fans, impressed by Joshua's win over a renowned MMA fighter, jokingly encouraged him to take on Ngannou in an MMA rematch:

"Rematch with Ngannou but MMA this time."

"Might as well go beat Francis in MMA too"

"Might as well go to MMA and KO Ngannou"

Highlighting the apparent lack of power, another fan wrote:

"Them kicks are about as lethal as tissue roll."

Anthony Joshua eyes September return

Anthony Joshua is plotting his return to the ring in September, targeting a potential fight at Wembley Stadium. While details of his opponent remain under wraps, Joshua's eyes are set on a future shot at the undisputed heavyweight title, currently held by Tyson Fury.

Joshua boasts a four-fight winning streak following the dominant knockout victory over Francis Ngannou last month. This resurgence comes after suffering back-to-back- losses to Usyk in 2021 and 2022.

With Fury and Usyk locked in a potential rematch clause after their upcoming May 18 bout, Joshua will have to bide his time. However, he remains focused on returning to the top.

During a recent Jonathan Ross show, 'AJ' said:

"My next opponent will be around September, is when I've been told. I was hoping for June. I've got some time to go on dates now and mingle a little bit. I'm training at the minute, I've got two months before I get into training camp."[H/t: Marca]

