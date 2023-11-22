"As real as it gets" - Conor McGregor heaps praise on the UFC looking back at a prime Cain Velasquez running through Brock Lesnar

Conor McGregor has often stood up for the UFC and commended the organization for putting on the best fights possible. 'The Notorious' recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to do just that, and used a very specific fight to substantiate his point.

The Irishman shared a clip of the Cain Velasquez-Brock Lesnar fight from UFC 121, which took place in October of 2010, and wrote:

"Sheer excitement at the @ufc! Big names, big bodies, big action! The @ufc, as real as it gets."

On the night, Cain Velasquez put on one of the most iconic performances in UFC history, as he pummelled Lesnar enroute to a TKO victory. Velasquez was an extremely well-rounded and well-conditioned mixed martial artist, which was very rare at the time, particularly for the heavyweight division, which, to this day, is arguably the least skilled division of all.

Velasquez put the pace on Lesnar and hounded him for four minutes of the first round before the referee called a halt to the contest. With the win, Cain Velasquez would become the UFC heavyweight champion.

Lesnar, meanwhile, took over a year off before returning to competition against Alistair Overeem. Overeem brutally finished Lesnar by targeting his body, where Lesnar was vulnerable due to his diverticulitis.

Conor McGregor says next fight announcement "coming soon"

Conor McGregor has been very active on social media recently, and he took to X to announce that his next fight, expected to be against Michael Chandler, will soon have a date.

He did so in a post with the caption:

"SBG Black Belt. Excited to showcase my work, fight date coming soon"

Many expect McGregor to make his return to the octagon against Michael Chandler, who he coached against on the newest season, season 31, of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

McGregor, for his part, has in the past stated that he would like to face Chandler, despite calling out a number of other fighters. With UFC 300 on the horizon, we may very well see 'The Notorious' make his comeback on the biggest stage of them all, as the UFC is sure to look for a standout card to mark UFC 300.