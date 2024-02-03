"Asked his b**ch to hit him with a frying pan" - Oleksandr Usyk's manager blasts "f***ing coward" Tyson Fury over fight postponement 

Tyson Fury's blockbuster matchup against Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title has been postponed to a later date following an unfortunate injury to the Brit.

According to a statement, Fury sustained a cut over his right eye during a sparring session in Riyadh, where he was already training just weeks ahead of his fight in the same city. Usyk's manager, Egis Klimas, was fuming at the postponement and hit out at Fury, labeling him a "coward."

Klimas also alleged that Fury asked his wife, Paris Fury, to hit him with a frying pan to force the fight to be pushed back.

“Tyson Fury is a f*****g coward who will do anything not to face Usyk, and he asked his b**ch to hit him with a frying pan in his brow. You can quote me word for word for that. When the news was brought to Oleksandr, he just smiled. That is all he did. He is too mentally strong to break. I was waiting for this moment.”

Check out Egis Klimas' comments below:

Tyson Fury "devastated" after injury forces postponement of undisputed title fight

Tyson Fury expressed his disappointment at the unfortunate injury ruling him out of a contest against Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the statement issued by Queensberry Promotions, Fury added that his extensive fight camp and preparation could not be showcased in the fight and apologized to all stakeholders, including his team, Usyk's camp, and the organizers from Saudi Arabia.

The 'Gypsy King' also promised to work towards a new date for the heavyweight title showdown as soon as his injury heals.

Fury said:

"I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition. I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed. I can only apologise to everyone affected including my own team, Team Usyk, the undercard fighters, partners, and fans as well as our hosts and my friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

