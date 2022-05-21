Russian MMA fighter Askhab Magomedov arrested for extorting a minor

(

Askhab Magomedov could face up to seven years in prison if found guilty of extorting a minor.

Russian MMA fighter Askhab Magomedov recently had another run-in with the law. He was detained in a hotel room in Moscow for allegedly extorting 600 thousand rubles from a teenager. It is also alleged that Magomedov threatened the teen with violence and blackmail. According to reports, a portion of the money was paid off in October of last year. Another occupant in the hotel room, Twitch streamer Nekoglai, was also arrested.

Below is a tweet by Igor Sushko reporting information about Nekoglai's arrest:

Igor Sushko @igorsushko One of top global @Twitch streamers #N3koglai was also in the hotel room, who was with Magomedov in a car accident that killed an innocent person earlier this month. FSB arrest explains Askhab's adamant denial of possessing an FSB ID earlier. One of top global @Twitch streamers #N3koglai was also in the hotel room, who was with Magomedov in a car accident that killed an innocent person earlier this month. FSB arrest explains Askhab's adamant denial of possessing an FSB ID earlier. https://t.co/x6Vd0Y2zDz

In a statement transcribed by Bloody Elbow, Yulia Ivanova, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said:

[“Thanks to the joint work of investigators of the capital’s Investigative Committee and employees of the criminal investigation department of the Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Moscow, with the power support of SOBR “Capital” of the State Institution of Rosgvardia in Moscow, two defendants of 1989 and 1999 years of birth were detained. Searches were carried out at their place of residence."]

The case has been filed under Article 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison.

Magomedov has just two fights on his professional MMA record. His 2009 debut ended in defeat when Ramazaan Babakhanov bested him with punches in round 2. He returned ten years later and was the victor in his bout against Anatoliy Baragunov.

Below is a video of Magomedov's arrest:

Freedom Truth Honor 🇺🇳 @FreedomHonor666



The detainee faces up to 7 years in prison. #Russia MMA fighter Askhab Magomedov was detained on suspicion of extortion after the appeal of a minor, a source told RIA Novosti.The detainee faces up to 7 years in prison. #Russia MMA fighter Askhab Magomedov was detained on suspicion of extortion after the appeal of a minor, a source told RIA Novosti.The detainee faces up to 7 years in prison. https://t.co/dHDmJ1OT0G

More on Askhab Magomedov's criminal history

Askhab Magomedov has been making headlines for some time now.

In the footage above, he gets in trouble with security and tries to fight them after he almost hits them with his car. Earlier in the month, Magomedov and Nikoglai, plus another, were involved in a tragic car accident in which the people who were speeding lost their lives. Magomedov was hospitalized and suffered injuries to his head and shoulder. The Russian fighter also posted a disturbing video of him physically abusing a colleague whilst in the military. Additionally, Magomedov has published videos of himself shooting bullets from a pistol into the air and street racing. However, when accused, he has denied any involvement.

Edited by Matt Boone