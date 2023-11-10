"At least 200 lbs" - Mike Perry plans to force himself to eat "4-6 times a day" to fight Darren Till

In a showdown scheduled for December 2 at BKFC 56, Mike Perry is set to take on Eddie Alvarez in a battle that will determine the 'King of Violence' title in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

After a recent press conference for the event, 'Platinum' Perry appeared for an interview with Helen Yee, where he touched on a range of topics, including his upcoming brawl with Alvarez.

But the spotlight shifted when Perry hinted at a potential 2024 showdown with British MMA star Darren Till:

"Yeah... I'm looking to use this weight cut to my advantage. Cause I'm going to be so hungry here soon... I'm doing pretty good on the diet. I'm gonna make this 175 [lbs] mark and then I'm gonna eat like crazy after I smash Eddie [Alvarez]."

"I'm going to try to go up in weight to at least 200 lbs and build muscle on top of it, lifting weights, slowing down on cardio a little bit just right after the fight [against Alvarez] so that I can build some size. I'm going to force myself to eat four to six times a day. Because Darren [Till] was about 220 lbs when I saw him," he added.

Check out the interview below (5:26 mark):

Mike Perry exudes confidence ahead of Eddie Alvarez showdown

As the highly anticipated match between Mike Perry and former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez looms on the horizon at BKFC 56, 'Platinum' Perry has thrown down the gauntlet with unwavering self-assuredness.

In a recent chat with MMA Junkie Radio, Perry confidently brushed aside any notions of Alvarez giving him a tough fight, stating:

"There’s only one way to win this fight, and that’s easy work, putting my knuckles on his face... I just feel like he doesn’t know what he’s up against. I don’t understand how he thinks his boxing form, what he did with Chad, is going to transfer against me." [h/t: MMAJunkie]

Mike Perry enters the ring at BKFC 56 with an impressive 3-0 record for the promotion. His previous victories include wins over Julian Lane, Michael Page and a memorable second-round TKO of former UFC champion Luke Rockhold earlier this year.

Check out the fight card at BKFC 56 in the post below: