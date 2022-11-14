At which weight class is Khamzat Chimaev fighting next?

Although not confirmed, a match between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington is reportedly in the works. If this bout materializes, 'Borz' will be fighting at welterweight in his next fight.

The Chechen-born Swede's future in the 170-pound division came under question after his weight debacle at UFC 279, which ended with the last three fights being reshuffled on the main card at the last moment. However, UFC President Dana White has shown interest in the match-up between Chimaev and Covington multiple times in the past.

Most recently, in an interview with The MacLife, the 53-year-old discussed the possibility of a match between the two top welterweights in a future UFC pay-per-view event in the UK.

Also, according to former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen, 'Chaos' and 'Borz' have reportedly agreed to fight as part of the main event of UFC 285:

"According to the underground, the kids on the underground are saying that Colby Covington and Chimaev have agreed to a five-round main event at UFC 285... So you're looking about five months down the road... Apparently, they have agreed to it and it would be a No.1 contender fight."

In a recent post on Instagram, 'Borz' uploaded a fan-made poster featuring him and Covington, further churning out the rumor mill for the potential matchup.

Khamzat Chimaev is currently the No.3-ranked contender in the welterweight division, while Covington sits at the No.2 spot in the division.

Which weight classes has Khamzat Chimaev fought at in the UFC?

The Chechen-born Swedish powerhouse Khamzat Chimaev has fought both at welterweight and middleweight in the UFC. Of his six fights in the world's biggest mixed martial arts promotion, four have been at 170 lbs and the rest have been at 185 lbs.

Although he is currently the No.3-ranked contender at 170 lbs, he made his promotional debut against John Phillips at middleweight. He won the contest via second-round submission.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter One judge scored Chimaev vs. Phillips a 10-7 in the first, the other two scored it 10-8. One judge scored Chimaev vs. Phillips a 10-7 in the first, the other two scored it 10-8. https://t.co/up5GabYDPt

His second middleweight win came against Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Fight Night 178 via a 17-second KO.

Barstool Sportsbook @BSSportsbook Khamzat Chimaev (-500 ML) with the insane one punch KO (round 1 KO +400) over Gerald Meerschaert #UFCVegas11 Khamzat Chimaev (-500 ML) with the insane one punch KO (round 1 KO +400) over Gerald Meerschaert #UFCVegas11 https://t.co/sC0eOh2s3B

'Borz's welterweight exploits came against Gilbert Burns, Li Jingliang, and Rhys McKee. His latest UFC win came in a catchweight bout against Kevin Holland at UFC 279 this past September.

