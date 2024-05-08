"Atlanta sounds cool too" - Muay Thai phenom Smilla Sundell wants to compete at ONE 170 on November 8

Former ONE strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell wants to showcase her talent in front of American fans as she desires to be part of the ONE 170 card on Nov. 8 inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Sundell shared her desire during her most recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, by saying:

"I think they're doing two events this year in America, yeah? Stamp is fighting in Denver, it will be cool to fight on the same show. If not Atlanta sounds cool too."

'The Hurricane' wanted to fight along with her Fairtex Training Center teammate Stamp Fairtex on Sept. 6 at ONE 168: Denver. However, if that wish is not granted by the promotion, she wants to be part of the next U.S. event.

The 19-year-old Swedish phenom has only fought in Singapore and Thailand for her first five fights under the world's largest martial arts organization since making her debut in February 2022.

Now, she wants to display her striking prowess in front of North American fans.

Smilla Sundell remains undefeated in ONE Championship after second-round TKO of Natalia Diachkova

Sundell kept her record in ONE Championship unscathed after beating Natalia Diachkova in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22 this past weekend inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sundell withstood the early barrage from 'Karelian Lynx' in the opening round before finding her groove in the second frame and eventually landing a beautiful combination that ended the match in the dying seconds of the round.

Before adding the Russian knockout artist to her hitlist, Sundell had already piled up four wins in the promotion and defeated Diandra Martin, Jackie Buntan, Milana Bjelogrlic, and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 22 via the free event replay.