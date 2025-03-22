Atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja concedes that Kana Morimoto is ‘stronger and better’

The thing about kickboxing is it ties your hands in certain ways. if you're someone like ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja, whose elbows are one of the sharpest tools in her shed, stepping into a title defense without them is a handicap.

It's not ideal, but it's part of the game.

"I’m glad to have the chance to fight again and it’s also my first time defending my title," she told ONE Championship. "Personally, I think she’s stronger and better."

That kind of honesty may be jarring for some, but it's just an expression of respect for Phetjeeja. She knows what Japanese star Kana Morimoto brings to the table, and acknowledges that keeping the belt might not be as straightforward as she'd like.

Phetjeeja says Kana is more than equipped to score upset at ONE 172 in Saitama: “She has championship caliber”

The ONE Championship roster is an exclusive club - only the best of the best can join the ranks. But according to Phetjeeja, Kana is more than just 'good' - she's 'championship caliber.'

She told ONE Championship:

"She has championship caliber because she [was] the K-1 champion, and I think we have a similar style. So we are both going to have a great match, and I hope we both can have a great fight."

'Krusher Queen' entered the Circle with a fight record of 22 wins and 4 losses stacked since 2015, but it was when she won the K-1 World Grand Prix that the world began paying attention.

Kana reigned as the K-1 Flyweight Champion for four years, and now, she's looking to add the title of ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion in her long list of achievements.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place March 23, 2 PM ICT. Catch the action via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

