Aung La N Sang admits that he’ll get back to beekeeping after his MMA career

Aung La N Sang is a complete animal once the Circle door closes, but he’s actually quite the gentle giant outside of it.

Before becoming a two-division ONE world champion and one of the most decorated mixed martial artists in the world, ‘The Burmese Python’ had a totally different career path.

Believe it or not, Aung La was once a migratory beekeeper, a job he held with pride while keeping up with his MMA training early in his budding career.

While those days are now behind him, the 37-year-old superstar still can’t help but reminisce about the simpler times in his life.

In a recent “Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit, Aung La revealed that he still has a passion for beekeeping and would love to revisit it once he hangs up his gloves for good. He wrote:

“Yes, I worked as a migratory beekeeper for a year and half after college and was fighting on the side. It was a great time in my life and very carefree lifestyle. And then I told myself if I wanted to do something in fighting, I need to find a good gym and get back to training consistently. When I’m done fighting, I will own a few beehives for sure.”

As much as Aung La N Sang would love to rekindle his former profession, those plans are on the back end in the meantime.

The Kill Cliff FC standout is in the midst of his redemption arc to reclaim the ONE middleweight world title.

He will lock horns with Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

ONE’s historic on-site US debut will air live and free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

