Aung La N Sang is battle-ready heading into ONE Fight Night 10

Former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang is ready to continue his most recent run en route to earning another world title shot.

The 37-year-old South Florida native by way of Myitkyina, Myanmar has won three of his last four fights since dropping back-to-back losses to arch-nemesis Reinier de Ridder, and now, he’s on the cusp of reentering the world title conversation.

Aung La N Sang looks absolutely ripped and in fantastic shape heading into his next fight, based on a recent Instagram post shared by ‘The Burmese Python.’ The ONE Championship veteran gave props to his longtime coach at Kill Cliff FC, former Dutch kickboxer Henri Hooft:

"We gonna throw down on May 5th! 🙏 @henrihooft for training me."

‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang is raring to return to action in the circle. He is set to take on hard-hitting Chinese fighter Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The sold-out event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and marks the historic first-ever on-ground event for ONE Championship in the United States. As always, ONE Fight Night 10 will stream live and for free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Aung La N Sang knows that if he can defeat Fan Rong in impressive fashion next month, he could send a message to the rest of the division, particularly to the reigning king, that he’s ready for another crack at ONE gold.

