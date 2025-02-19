Aung La N Sang believes Shamil Erdogan rematch will steal headlines in Qatar: "The fight of the night"

Former two-division MMA world champion Aung La N Sang cannot wait to get his hands on Shamil Erdogan for their rematch on Feb. 20 as part of the ONE 171: Qatar card, which goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Ad

Aung La received a tough second-round TKO loss from Erdogan during their first meeting in September 2024 at ONE 168: Denver, and five months later, they will renew their rivalry once more.

Ahead of their second match, the Myanmarese MMA icon spoke with The Bangkok Post for an interview, and he promises to have a better performance against the Turkish powerhouse to possibly secure the fight of the night honors.

'The Burmese Python' proclaimed:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"So it's gonna be a better fight for sure. I'm gonna make sure [it's] the fight of the night."

Watch Aung La N Sang's full interview here:

Ad

The 39-year-old veteran wants to return to the win column and possibly make another run for a world title shot in the middleweight division that is currently ruled by two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Aung La N Sang reaffirms his desire to get another shot at gold but clarifies that he needs to get past Shamil Erdoagn first

During the same interview with Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post, the Kill Cliff FC-affiliated athlete has reiterated that he still wants another crack at the coveted 26-pound golden belt before he officially hangs up the gloves.

Ad

However, Aung La N Sang is taking things step by step and acknowledges that he still needs to beat the Kremost Fight Club representative first before talking about any world title shot:

"Yeah [I still want that ONE world title], but we gotta get through Shamil first. And then we'd make plans after that. We have a big problem ahead of us. But we'll see. Whatever God plans, we'll see wherever it goes."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 via watch.onefc.com. The stacked card will take place inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.