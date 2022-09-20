"I need to right my wrong" - Aung La N Sang determined put on his best performance in his next fight

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang is still awaiting an opponent for his next fight inside the circle. He’s eager to get right back on the horse and return to winning ways.

To say that things haven’t exactly gone as planned as of late for the once invincible Burmese-American fighter would be a huge understatement.

He lost both the middleweight and light heavyweight world titles to Reinier de Ridder in a span of seven months. He's since gone on to split two matches against Leandro Ataides and Vitaly Bigdash.

Aung La N Sang, now 37 years old, has guaranteed that we haven’t even seen the best of him yet. In an interview with ONE Championship, the ‘Burmese Python’ promised to turn back the clock regardless of who or when he’ll be fighting next.

He stated:

“It's going to be the best performance of my life. I'm going to put in the hardest camp, the smartest camp. I'm going to make sure I'm 100% the best version of myself for this one. You're only as good as your last bout and my last bout, I was not happy at all with my performance.”

Aung La certainly can't be blamed for feeling down following his forgettable performance against familiar foe Bigdash in their trilogy match at ONE: Full Circle this past February.

After a strong start, the Kill Cliff standout faded in the latter rounds and allowed the Russian to impose his will for the remainder of the bout. While Aung La survived and avoided getting finished, it was clear that Bigdash was just the better fighter that night.

The former double champ recalled:

“My last performance is not who I am, and I need to right my wrong, and I need to put on the best show, my best performance. And I think I'm much better than how I how I performed in my last fight.”

Relive the full Aung La vs. Bigdash 3 fight below:

Aung La N Sang doesn’t feel the need to change his training methods

Aung La N Sang has redemption on his mind. However, he said that he won’t overextend and make drastic measures to turn his fortunes around.

In fact, the pride of Myanmar said he’ll be sticking to his guns and training the same way he always does.

Aung La N Sang explained:

“It doesn't make a big difference. I know what my skill sets are, I know what I'm strong at and I know what I'm good at. And at the gym, we have a lot of, you know, people that will give me different looks. So I'll camp around what [my opponent's] strengths and weaknesses are. But that doesn't really change how I train. I'm down to compete against anybody in the world.”

To be fair, the former two-division champion is surrounded by fellow killers in the Kill Cliff gym, so the quality of training partners has never been an issue for him.

For sure, Aung La’s performance in his next bout will determine if he still has one more title run left in him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far