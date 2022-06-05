"Odie Delaney vs. Marcus Buchecha match in the future"- Aung La N Sang plays matchmaker at ONE 158

Aung La N Sang played matchmaker after witnessing two back-to-back finishes from top heavyweight contenders Odie Delaney and Marcus Buchecha on Friday at ONE 158.

On Twitter, Aung La speculated about a potential fight between the two unbeaten behemoths down the line, writing:

"Will we see these two undefeated heavyweight prospects @OdieDelaney vs @MarcusBuchecha match in the future."

American Odie 'The Witness' Delaney faced a worthy and fantastic opponent on Friday. Delaney clashed with Iranian freestyle wrestler Mehdi Barghi and finished him with a bone-chilling armlock submission in round 1.

Giving props to the 3-0 American heavyweight, Aung La N Sang had this to say on Twitter:

"Thought it was going to all out war on the feet with two wrestlers. Great display of submission skills from a D1 wrestler! @OdieDelaney gets it done via straight armlock submission."

Up next, two other heavyweights also put their ground game to the test. While Delaney vs. Barghi was an all-wrestling clash, Buchecha vs. Carson was going to be a battle between two jiu-jitsu blackbelts.

Simon Carson appeared to have more success on the feet by scoring points early with leg kicks. Eventually, Buchecha level-changed and took the fight to the ground. From mount, the 13-time grappling champion smothered Carson and delivered heavy ground-and-pound strikes to end the bout.

Reacting to the fight, Aung La N Sang tweeted:

"Don't want to be stuck underneath that mount. @MarcusBuchecha gets it done by tko punches from mount."

Aung La N Sang congratulates the $50,000 bonus winners from ONE 158, says Fabricio Andrade "takes the cake"

Aung La N Sang congratulated all three $50,000 bonus winners from ONE 158 but specifically gave a shoutout to "Wonderboy" Fabricio Andrade, tweeting:

"@fabriciowdb takes the cake for me."

ONE 158 delivered another spectacular night of fights with 3 performance bonuses to Alex Silva, Fabricio Andrade and Tawanchai PK.Saenchai.

Former world champion Alex Silva defeated Adrian Mattheis in a dramatic rematch. Their previous bout ended in a controversial loss favoring Mattheis by technical knockout. Silva avenged his loss by masterfully submitting Mattheis with a brutal heel hook.

Headling ONE 158, Tawanchai PK. Saenchai delivered a technical and dominant performance against Dutch contender Niclas Larsen. Saenchai was on a different level. He defeated Larsen with one knockout punch, earning the $50,000 bonus in style.

Saving the best for last, Fabricio Andrade's $50,000 win was the most significant. The 24-year-old Brazilian folded the No.2-ranked bantamweight contender Kwon Won with a nasty leg-kick to the liver in round 1. Andrade has come a long way to get to the top and he's likely one win away from getting a title shot against current champion John Lineker.

Aung La said it best as Andrade certainly took the cake with his performance. The undefeated Brazilian has swept everyone in the division. Only No.1-ranked contender Bibiano Fernandes stands in his way in pursuit of a shot at gold.

