Aung La N Sang predicts outcome of Reinier de Ridder vs Tye Ruotolo

Aung La N Sang believes the submission grappling superfight between Reinier de Ridder and Tye Ruotolo will be an incredibly close contest.

On May 5, ONE Championship heads to the 1stBank Center in Colorado for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, the promotion’s long-awaited debut in North America. The event will feature a trio of epic title fights headlined by a highly anticipated trilogy bout between reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and eight-time titleholder Adriano Moraes.

Before ONE Championship gold is on the line, fans will be treated to a submission showcase as ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder takes on 20-year-old grappling prodigy Tye Ruotolo. Sharing his prediction for the contest, Aung La N Sang believes that Tye Ruotolo will walk away with another win in a very tight matchup.

“I think it’s gonna go the distance and I think Tye [Ruotolo] might edge it out,” Aung La told The MMA Superfan. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s very similar to the [Reinier de Ridder] vs Andre Galvao fight.”

Aung La knows a thing or two about what it’s like to compete against Reinier de Ridder, having dropped back-to-back bouts against ‘The Dutch Knight’ and dropping both the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world titles in the process.

Since then, ‘The Burmese Python’ has bounced back, earning two-straight first-round knockouts against Japanese legend Yushin Okami and BJJ star Gilberto Galvao. At ONE Fight Night 10, Aung La will look to make it three in a row as he squares off with well-rounded Chinese finisher Fan Rong.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

