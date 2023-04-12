Aung La N Sang is ready to do business at ONE Fight Night 10

Former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang is ready for business as he counts down the days to ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

‘The Burmese Python’ is gearing up for his third straight middleweight showdown on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado. He will face ‘King Kong Warrior’ Fan Rong in a potential world title eliminator bout for the ONE middleweight world title.

Feeling the buzz and hype surrounding his return to the US, Aung La couldn’t help but count down the days with his fan base online:

“Back in business in 25 days. #onefightnight10.”

MMA fans took to Instagram to join in the hype as well as some ONE Championship alumni, including CEO Chatri Sityodtong:

Aung La’s fight against Fan Rong was called off earlier this year due to the Chinese veteran falling ill from COVID-19. Now that the match is officially booked for ONE Fight Night 10, both men are excited to give the American fans an entertaining show worth remembering.

The Myanmar icon is coming in hot with two straight stoppages against middleweight titans Gilberto Galvao and Yushin Okami.

He bounced back from a disappointing decision loss to former middleweight king Vitaly Bigdash in February 2022, losing his chances to avenge his belt to long-time rival Reinier de Ridder. Back in the running again, nothing gives him the satisfaction to fight again in his adopted home before hanging the gloves.

It’s been nearly a decade since a young Aung La stepped foot in a cage on American soil. So, he’s very much looking forward to meeting old rivalries in the stands as well as his family and friends.

Join in the buzz on Friday, May 5, to watch Aung La N Sang in action once again. ONE Fight Night 10 will be broadcast live and for free via Amazon Prime for North American subscribers.

