Aung La N Sang ready to ‘storm back’ into his castle: “I want to beat everybody and get my title back”

Aung La N Sang is more than happy to play the role of gatekeeper for ONE Championship’s middleweight division.

On May 5, ‘The Burmese Python’ is back in action and ready to continue his climb back to the top of the division. Coming off of back-to-back first-round knockouts against Japanese MMA icon Yushin ‘Thunder’ Okami and Gilberto Galvao, Aung La N Sang will be tasked with taking out well-rounded Chinese standout Fan Rong.

Before stepping back into the Circle, the superstar from Myanmar spoke with ONE Championship about embracing his role as the division's gatekeeper.

“I want to keep the gate before I storm back into my castle,” Aung La said. “I want to beat everybody, and I want to get my title back. Being a gatekeeper, people think you're washed up. People think you should hang it up. I want to show that it's not.”

While the gatekeeper's role is to keep the king protected from the rest of the pack, Aung La N Sang has every intention of retaking the throne. Once upon a time, ‘The Burmese Python’ sat atop two different divisions until a man named Reinier de Ridder came along, stripping Aung La of all his gold in back-to-back bouts.

‘The Burmese Python’ has since bounced back with the support of his fans worldwide. With two-straight finishes, Aung La is riding a massive wave of momentum going into his ONE Fight Night 10 showdown with the ‘King Kong Warrior.’

Fan Rong has looked impressive inside the Circle despite his middling 2-2 record. Overall, Fan has earned 19 career victories, but none of them would be bigger than scoring a win over a former two-division titleholder.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

